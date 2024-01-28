Turkey: One killed in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul

Armed assailants launched an attack on an Italian church in Istanbul claiming the life of one person, said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The attack was carried out by two masked men at around 11:40 (0840 GMT) in the Sariyer district of Istanbul during a religious ceremony, Yerlikaya said.

He then added that the probe had been launched into the incident.

The minister, sharing details about the deceased said that the individual identified as C.T. lost his life in the armed attack while attending Sunday's service.

"We strongly condemn this vile attack," Yerlikaya said.