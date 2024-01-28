Bihar political crisis LIVE | Will stand by Nitish on whatever he decides, says JD(U) leader

A political crisis has erupted in the Indian state of Bihar as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just months ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Kumar, who is the leader of the Janata Dal (United) is currently allied with the opposition alliance INDIA. Leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are unaware of the exact situation unfolding in Bihar.

On Saturday (Jan 27), RJD leaders gathered at party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence in Patna for an emergency meeting convened by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Citing sources, the news agency ANI reported that Deputy Chief Minister Yadav said during that meeting that CM Nitish Kumar was a respectable figure but many factors were not under his control. Yadav also hinted at many unexpected developments in the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP also held a key meeting in Patna, focusing on the upcoming arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar next month and strategies for the Lok Sabha election.

So what happens next in Bihar? Keep tracking this live blog for all updates.