Nitish Kumar has 'murdered' hopes of Bihar by switching sides: Tejashwi Yadav

In the first reaction to ally Nitish Kumar's exit from 'INDIA' alliance, and reconstitution of the Bihar government with BJP-led NDA, the outgoing deputy CM of the state Tejashwi Yadav accused Kumar of 'murdering' the hopes of the people by switching the sides.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, son of party patriarch Lalu Yadav told ANI: "Why should we not take credit for the work we have done?... The CM who used to say that it is impossible to give jobs, we gave jobs and showed that it is possible. We brought new policies in tourism, IT, and sports. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (of BJP-JDU rule). We did historic work in the 17 months..."

Yadav also hinted at more political developments in the state ahead of the General Elections in 2024 and said that 'the game is yet to begin'.

Describing Nitish Kumar as a 'tired CM', Yadav said, "What I say, I do...I can give you in writing that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us..."

"I want to thank the BJP that it got ready to induct his party (JDU) in their alliance," he added.

After days of speculation, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday (Jan 28). The resignation came just within 18 months. Hours later, Nitish took oath as Bihar CM for the ninth time and formed a new government with BJP's support.

'The situation was not good': Nitish Kumar on breaking ties with RJD

"I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the Governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties," Nitish Kumar told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

Nitish Kumar as managed to retain his chief ministerial designation despite frequent flip-flops.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, and a Independent legislator.

Nitish Kumar, after parting ways with the BJP in 2022, is credited to have united the opposition parties to jointly take on Prime Minister Modi and the BJP in the 2024 General Elections. The dynamics have now sharply changed with Nitish back in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's fold.