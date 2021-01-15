Top 10 world news: Biden's inauguration, UK loses 150,000 records, and more

The UK police department has lost data for nearly 150,000 arrest records. On the other hand, in the US, a rehearsal planned for Joe Biden's inauguration has been postponed on Sunday because of security concerns after last week's attack on the US Capitol. While the US and the UK are fighting leaderships, China has put more than 20,000 rural residents in quarantine facilities after another coronavirus outbreak.

Priti Patel comes under fire after UK loses data of 150,000 criminals

As per officials, all lost data has been of the criminals who were arrested and then released when no further action was taken over a period of time.

IMF chief praises India for taking 'decisive' steps to tackle Covid-19

Sharing her thoughts on Thursday on global media roundtable, Georgieva also predicted a comparatively better outlook for India in the upcoming World Economic Update because of the steps taken.

Amid security concerns, Joe Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed

A lockdown has been imposed on the centre of Washington on Thursday with over 20,000 National Guard personnel deployed ahead of Biden's presidential inauguration.

China: 20,000 villagers under quarantine as virus transmission rises sharply

More than 20,000 rural residents in China's latest epicentre of the novel coronavirus have been put under quarantine in state-run facilities as the nation fights the worst outbreak since March 2020.

Brazil variant already in UK, confirms top scientist

A top UK scientist has confirmed that one of the novel coronavirus variants found in Brazil is already in Britain.

India-born Garima Verma to be Jill Biden's Digital Editor

India-born Garima Verma has been named to serve under the incoming First Lady of the United States Jill Biden as her personal Digitial Editor, and Michael LaRosa will be acting as FLOTUS' press secretary.

Ask for Ani: UK provides code word for domestic abuse survivors

As the country entered another lockdown, the UK ministers have launched a national scheme where abuse victims can visit any local pharmacy and ask for "Ani".

Turkish leader defiant on Russian system but wants US jets

Turkey’s president has criticised the United States for kicking his country out of the F-35 fighter jet program after Ankara purchased a Russian missile defense system, a move that also triggered US sanctions.

Hong Kong blocks popular pro-democracy website HKChronicles

A Hong Kong internet service provider has admitted to knowingly blocking a pro-democracy website's access from its users under the much-criticised China's National Security Law.

Over 22 billion records exposed in data breaches in 2020: Report

Over 22 billion records were exposed worldwide amid 730 publicly disclosed data breaches in 2020, a new report revealed on Friday.