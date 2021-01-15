Ask for Ani: UK provides code word for domestic abuse survivors

Domestic abuse has increased at an alarming rate all over the world in the lockdown during the pandemic year. The government of the UK has taken it upon themselves to provide help to victims of abuse by launching a special campaign.

As the country entered another lockdown, the UK ministers have launched a national scheme where abuse victims can visit any local pharmacy and ask for "Ani". Once the customer uses the code word, the staff present at the pharmacies will be alerted.

Also read| Global rise in domestic violence cases as Covid-19 lockdown turns into captivity for many women

As soon as the customer/victim asks for "Ani", he/she will be given a chance to go to a private space to talk on an urgent basis and will then be given opportunities to reach out for help to the police and other domestic abuse helplines.

The code word "Ani" stands for "action needed immediately". As of now, the scheme has been brought into effect with immediate effect in 2,300 Boots stores and in 255 independent pharmacies. More local pharmacies have been urged to sign up for this nation-wide run scheme.

Also read| France to use GPS tags to track domestic violence abusers. Experts unsure about effectiveness

While this is a government-run scheme, British ministers are individually, too, urging local businesses and employers to provide better safeguarding and support to employees they suspect are being subjected to domestic or sexual abuse at home amid another lockdown.

No one should have to suffer domestic abuse in silence. From experience, I know that bosses & colleagues can play a crucial role helping survivors access support.



I've written to employers across the UK setting out simple steps they can take to do more👇https://t.co/U5gPqQ4N5a — Paul Scully MP (@scullyp) January 14, 2021 ×

Paul Scully, a Conservative MP, has written an open letter to employers urging the same. "As you may be aware, the first lockdown in March last year precipitated a surge in calls for domestic abuse services, with Refuge reporting an 80% increase in calls to their domestic abuse hotline," his letter read. "Troubling recent reports seem to indicate that this trend has continued in the current lockdown. In light of this, I would like to urge you to look at what more your organisation can do to help survivors of domestic abuse."

Scully also listed out various points for employers through which they can help their employees. The points included steps such as raising awareness about domestic abuse, promoting inclusiveness, extending support and free support etc.