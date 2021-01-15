India-born Garima Verma to be Jill Biden's Digital Editor

India-born Garima Verma has been named to serve under the incoming First Lady of the United States Jill Biden as her personal Digitial Editor, and Michael LaRosa will be acting as FLOTUS' press secretary.

Verma took to Twitter to share her professional news. "I'm honored and excited to serve as the Digital Director for our incredible First Lady," she tweeted.

Some professional news ✨



I'm honored and excited to serve as the Digital Director for our incredible First Lady @DrBiden 💛 — Garima Verma (@gverma289) January 14, 2021 ×

"This past year, I took a leap of faith. I didn't know where it would lead — all I knew was that I wanted to dedicate my life to the service of others, to advocating for and empowering different communities, and to doing what I could to make the world a better place for everyone."

Verma was born in India and grew up in Ohio and the Central Valley of California. After serving as the audience development and content strategist, she will now be joining the FLOTUS' team as her Digital Editor.

She had also worked as a volunteer in the content team, designing graphics for distribution before officially joining the winning Biden-Harris campaign.

Appreciating the work the Biden family has done for the country over the years, Verma said, "I couldn't be more excited to have found my next righteous fight. I don't even have the words to express how much it means to me to be in a position to work with such an intelligent, talented, empathetic leader like Dr. Biden and tackle important issues facing our communities."

She also assured that she will be joining the fight to get rights for the people of colour, women and also walk hand-in-hand with the LGBTQ community. "After the pain and loss, I'm thankful that there's hope on the horizon — a fighting chance for communities of color, LGBTQ+ folks, women, people with disabilities, military families and more and for a nation where things like healthcare, housing and education are a right for all," she tweeted.