Priti Patel comes under fire after UK loses data of 150,000 criminals

In a first, the UK police department has lost data for nearly 150,000 arrest records. The incident that happened last week has put the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel in a tough position.

The deleted database includes fingerprint history, DNA details and arrest history of thousands of criminals who may be allowed to go free as the evidence against them has been wiped clean and their names and records will not be flagged on the Police National Computer (PNC) anymore.

This incident took place last week during a usual 'weeding' session which is carried out to remove unwanted data from the official systems. During this exercise, data of thousands of criminals was "accidentally" wiped off by the authorities.

The Home Office has already launched an investigation into the matter and is assessing the extent of damage and danger caused by this accident. However, the office has also added that no data and records of dangerous offenders with serious crimes had been lost.

All lost data has been of the criminals who were arrested and then released when no further action was taken over a period of time. However, a local national publication, The Times, has disputed this statement. The publication has claimed "crucial intelligence about suspects" had been lost in this accident.

After this, the shadow home secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, has asked Priti Patel to step up and take responsibility for the 'blunder'. "She must urgently make a statement about what has gone wrong, the extent of the issue, and what action is being taken to reassure the public. Answers must be given," the MP said.

This accident had also led to the UK's visa system facing a setback for days and the processing of applications was suspended for nearly two days.

"This is an extraordinarily serious security breach that presents huge dangers for public safety. The incompetence of this shambolic government cannot be allowed to put people at risk, let criminals go free and deny victims justice," Nick Thomas-Symonds said.

The setback has been caused as the PNC allows the authorities to make real-time checks on people and vehicles in the records. With millions of data saved on this, the situation has been classified as extremely dangerous by experts. "This is potentially catastrophic. If the data has been deleted, police won’t be able to connect evidence at crime scenes to the perpetrator," a source told The Times.

Priti Patel's office has, however, assured hope and quick solution to the problem. "The technical issue with the Police National Computer has been resolved, and we are working at pace with law enforcement partners to assess its impact," the Home Office said. "The issue related to people arrested and released where no further action had been taken and no records of criminal or dangerous persons have been deleted. No further records can be deleted."