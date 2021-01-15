France tightens coronavirus border controls; UK bans South American arrivals

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced strict measures to combat the virus including bringing forward the night curfew which will now come into effect from 6pm onwards.

Watch:

The new curfew guidelines will come into effect from Saturday. Castex said schools will remain open however if the infection rates rose he would put the country back in lockdown.

"Our situation of course remains worrying, although it has stabilised in general in recent days. We remain at a high plateau, with a fluctuating daily average of around 16,000 new infections per day," the French PM said.

Castex said the pressure on hospitals in the country remains "stable" but it is at a "high rate".

"We will have to immediately decide for a new lockdown because we have to, as we have incessantly done so from the beginning of this crisis, prepare for all possibilities," Castex asserted.

France has also decided to tighten border control with all travellers required to show a negative test before departing and to present negative results to board a plane or a boat.

France currently has over 2.9 million coronavirus cases with over 69,4500 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the UK imposed a travel ban on travellers from South American countries and Portugal over concerns of the new COVID-19 variant identified in Brazil.

The ban which came into effect from Friday which includes over ten countries in the South American belt. The new travel ban applies to people who have travelled from, or through, the South American countries including Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile in the last ten days.

"I've taken the urgent decision... following evidence of a new variant in Brazil," transport secretary Grant Shapps said, adding,"This measure does not apply to British and Irish nationals and third country nationals with residence rights."

PM Boris Johnson has expressed concerns about the Brazilian variant as Britain continues to ramp up efforts to contain the UK variant of the virus in the country.

Britain has been hit hard with the virus with over 3.2 million infections and over 86,160 deaths.