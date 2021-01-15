Amid security concerns, Joe Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed

A rehearsal planned for Joe Biden's inauguration has been postponed on Sunday because of security concerns after last week's attack on the US Capitol, a report claimed.

A report by Politico said two people with knowledge of the decision confirmed that the rehearsal is rescheduled and now will be held on Monday.

A lockdown has been imposed on the centre of Washington on Thursday with over 20,000 National Guard personnel deployed ahead of Biden's presidential inauguration.

The security has been beefed up after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and caused chaos and violence, curbing Biden's confirmation as the winner of the election.

Already, Washington Police chief has said that the capital was facing "a major security threat" and the FBI has spoken about armed protests in all 50 states across the country.

An FBI bulletin said it "received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January".

The US Capitol is surrounded by razor wire and barriers as part of precautions on January 16, the day of Biden's inauguration.

The Secret Service, in charge of security, is also considering shutting down the entire National Mall, the area where hundreds of thousands gather on the day to mark the inauguration of the American president.