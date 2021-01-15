Verified in one tweet: Joe Biden launches new Twitter handle to build following before taking command of White House

President-elect Joe Biden has launched a new Twitter handle to build his following before taking command of White House accounts on Inauguration Day.

Biden's account has just one tweet and it has already been verified by social networking platform Twitter.

Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President-elect Biden (@PresElectBiden) January 15, 2021 ×

Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will transfer institutional White House Twitter accounts to Biden administration when the US President-elect swears in on January 20.

Twitter said it will facilitate the transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts including, @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec, adding those accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s @POTUS account will be publicly archived as @POTUS45, just as the Obama administration’s account was archived as @POTUS44.

Earlier, Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that banning President Donald Trump from its social media platform after last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol was the "right decision," but said it sets a dangerous precedent.

San Francisco-based Twitter last week removed Trump's account, which had 88 million followers, citing the risk of further violence following the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the president.

Trump's refusal to accept any responsibility for the horrifying scenes on January 6 has infuriated allies and opponents alike.