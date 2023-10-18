Top 10 world news: Biden calls for calm, Israel to allow aid to Gaza and more

US President Joe Biden landed in Israel today amid Israel-Hamas conflict. The US president met Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and re-iterated US support to Israel while appealing for calm. In other news, it was second day of China's Belt-and-Road Initiative (BRI) Forum in Beijing. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in attendance personally. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News.

Biden, during his visit to Israel in a demonstration of solidarity, supported the Jewish nation's assertion that Palestinian militants were responsible for a shocking hospital strike in Gaza. He also said that Hamas has been a source of "only suffering."

Biden also stressed that the 'majority' of Palestinians are not with Hamas, and added that they are also 'suffering greatly'.

The statement by the PM's office noted that aid to civilians in the southern Gaza Strip would be allowed "so long as these supplies do not reach Hamas" which rules Gaza.

The initiative covers infrastructure and heeds importance to connecting markets, fostering relations with other countries as well as promoting technology. The forum, which is the largest gathering outside of the UN, witnessed the participation of 150 countries and 30 international organisations

The nuclear briefcase that accompanies Russian President Vladimir Putin is traditionally carried by Russian naval officers. The briefcase is known as the "Cheget". It is named after Mount Cheget in the Caucasus Mountains.

US president also mentioned the data provided by the Department of Defence, which reportedly supported the assessment that Israel was not responsible for the said explosion.

Thousands of Palestinians are currently stuck at the Rafah crossing at the border of Egypt, the only access to the besieged territory not controlled by Israel. As Israel's retaliatory strikes continue to pummel northern Gaza, many Palestinians have moved south of the region and are trying to cross to Egypt.

According to experts, the US had multiple options on its table to ensure sanctions on Iran remain enforced, especially in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

This is the latest threat in a spate of such incidents reported in the country.