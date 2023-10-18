Six airports evacuated in France after 'threats of attack'
Six airports across France were evacuated on Wednesday (Oct 18) after the authorities received an email of "threats of attack", news agency AFP cited a police source as saying.
This is the latest threat in a spate of such incidents reported in the country.
The evacuations at Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais airports near the French capital Paris would allow authorities to "clear up any doubts" whether the threats were real, the source said.
(With inputs from agencies)
