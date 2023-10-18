ugc_banner

Six airports evacuated in France after 'threats of attack'

Paris, FranceEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Oct 18, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

This is a developing story. Photograph:(WION)

Follow Us

Story highlights

This is the latest threat in a spate of such incidents reported in the country.

Six airports across France were evacuated on Wednesday (Oct 18) after the authorities received an email of "threats of attack", news agency AFP cited a police source as saying. 

This is the latest threat in a spate of such incidents reported in the country.

The evacuations at Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais airports near the French capital Paris would allow authorities to "clear up any doubts" whether the threats were real, the source said.

trending now

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

author

Navya Beri

RELATED

Tourists at Queen Elizabeth National Park killed in ambush during safari

US foils drone attack on troops in Iraq, hours after Gaza hospital blast

Working with robots makes people lazy. Here's what 'social loafing' means