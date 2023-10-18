'Israel not responsible' for Gaza hospital strike: US cites aerial imagery, intercepted communications

The White House announced that based on US intelligence gathered from aerial imagery and intercepted communications, Israel was not involved in the strike on a Gaza hospital that resulted in hundreds of casualties.

"While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts, and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on social media.

During his visit to Tel Aviv, US President Joe Biden was questioned by journalists about the horrific incident.

In response, the US president also mentioned the data provided by the Department of Defence, which reportedly supported the assessment that Israel was not responsible for the said explosion.

Israel presents evidence

Israeli officials also presented their own evidence, which claimed to have indicated that the explosion at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital in Gaza City was caused by a misfired rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

According to Israel, the evidence showed that an Islamic Jihad rocket, fired from a cemetery, landed in the hospital's car park.

During his visit to Tel Aviv, President Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and engaged in discussions where he asked "tough questions." He also interacted with representatives of emergency services, showing support and empathy for those affected by recent events in the region.

As per reports, more than 1,400 people were killed in the barbaric Hamas attacks, with 4,200 injured and 199 people taken into Gaza as hostages, including children and elderly individuals.

Moreover, Palestine called out Israel on its denial of involvement in the tragic Gaza hospital blast.

Watch | Israel-Palestine war: Biden backs Israel account of Gaza hospital strike × Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "liar" and countered his claims that Hamas was behind the attack. The Palestinian envoy claimed that Israeli forces were behind the strike and said that they had proof.

(With inputs from agencies)