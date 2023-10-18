US Treasury sanctions 10 Hamas members, some connected to group's 'secret portfolio'

The US Treasury on Wednesday (October 18) slapped sanctions on 10 Hamas members, operatives and financial facilitators as the militant group continues to fight Israeli forces. The fresh sanctions target individuals based in Gaza as well in countries like Sudan, Algeria and Qatar.

"The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas's financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The sanctions came as US President Joe Biden visited Tel Aviv in a show of support to Israel and also to talk with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Watch | Israel-Hamas war: Protests erupt after attack on Gaza Hospital × US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement that those who were sanctioned helped Hamas to "carry out acts like the vicious attack on Israel."

"Today's actions are directed at Hamas terrorists and their support network, not Palestinians," he added, calling for a release of hostages in its custody.

Treasury Secretary Yellen said that the US will "continue to take all steps necessary" in order to deny Hamas capability to raise money to carry out "atrocities".

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said said that the US is "committed to imposing more sanctions alone, and in coordination with our partners."

The US already considers Hamas a terrorist organization.

Also Read | Jordan and Egypt refuse to accept Palestinian refugees as Israel continues retaliatory strikes

The Treasury said that till date, it had targetted nearly 1000 individuals entities connected to terrorism and terrorist financing by the Iranian regime and proxies including Hamas and Hezbollah.

"In addition to the funds Hamas receives from Iran, its global portfolio of investments generates vast sums of revenue through its assets, estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars," the Treasury said.

The 'secret' portfolio

Six of those who faced sanctions on Wednesday were associated with a Hamas "secret investment portfolio."

These include Musa Muhammad Salim Dudin, who is a member of Hamas' Political Bureau, and also Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, a Sudan-based Hamas financier.

The US Treasury said that two "senior Hamas officials" were also targetted: Muhammad Ahmad 'Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah, who is based in Qatar and Ayman Nofal, who was allegedly killed in an airstrike on Tuesday.

The department has also targetted Gaza-based virtual currency exchange. The Treasury has noted that Hamas has relied on virtual currency as well.

The sanctions will result in US property of designated individuals getting blocked and reported and would also result in other restrictions.

"We're cutting them off from access to their money," said a Treasury official as quoted by AFP. The official added that senior officials will also be traveling to coordinate with allies.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.