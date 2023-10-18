Here’s why China is betting big on Belt and Road Initiative

The two-day Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum that began on October 17, commemorates the 10 years of the infrastructure development strategy initiated by Xi Jinping to encourage worldwide connectivity through two main trade routes to link China.

The initiative covers infrastructure and heeds importance to connecting markets, fostering relations with other countries as well as promoting technology. The forum, which is the largest gathering outside of the UN, witnessed the participation of 150 countries and 30 international organisations.

While the BRI aims at global connectivity and growth through the different economic corridors, it also focuses on promoting growth within its borders, particularly the northeast.

Northeast China has long been Beijing’s traditional industrial base and has seen more economic development than any other area.

Northeast China covers the provinces of Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang which saw heavy industries such as steel plants, oil refineries, ship manufacturing factories and metal mines.

According to Cheng Li from the China Leadership Monitor, many of the firms in these industries started failing due to the burden of pensions, poor performance, and overstaffing.

“In the early 1900s, China promised the revitalisation of the area, focusing on structural adjustments, in terms of ownership reform, industrial redistribution, and state-owned enterprise reconstruction," says Li.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has previously toured and emphasised the importance of northeast in 2018, promoting “self-reliance amid rising unilateralism and protectionism”.

In fact, in his speech at the opening of the 19th Party Congress, he said the focus would be to develop “old revolutionary base areas”, and areas with large minorities areas with poverty.

Moreover, he mentioned that he would support the region with “optimal development through innovation,” and urbanise the area to encourage development of cities and towns. He emphasized the importance of the northeast again in 2020, while talking about China’s 14th five-year plan.

The issue of revitalisation was picked up again by Xi, as last month Global Times reported that the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) had a meeting, wherein they resolved to support and advise on centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to deepen comprehensive cooperation with the northeastern region.

Local Chinese commentators believe that the CCP’s northeast revitalising plans are in order to turn it into a world industrial complex for the coming hundred years. The connectivity would come through Eastern Europe and Asia railways and connect the northeast industrial complex to the economic corridors.

Ahead of the BRI, meetings such as the BRICs and SCO also add to the narrative as they perhaps help solidify agreements and further enhance cooperation to ensure the same this year.

However, the failure of many projects, such as the one in Malaysia, Kenya and other African countries, the debt traps that countries have seem to befallen, coupled with China’s own failing economy, can only leave China-watchers imagining the success of such a possible industrial hub.