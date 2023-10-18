Putin praises 'dear friend' Xi in Beijing summit, invites world to invest in Northern Sea Route

President Vladimir Putin of Russia heaped praises on Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday (Oct 18) on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) summit being held in Beijing.

On his second visit outside the former Soviet Union since the Ukraine war, Putin took the opportunity to market Russia's much-touted Northern Sea Route (NSR) and invited global investments in the project he claims would deepen trade ties between East and West.

“As for the Northern Sea Route, Russia does not just offer its partners to actively use its transit potential, I will say more: we invite interested states to participate directly in its development, and we are ready to provide reliable ice breaker navigation, communication and supply,” Putin said.

The NSR runs from Murmansk near Russia’s border with Norway eastwards to the Bering Strait near Alaska.

“Starting next year, navigation for ice-class cargo ships along the entire length of the Northern Sea Route will become year-round,” Putin announced.

Watch: Russian President Putin arrives in China to meet Xi Jinping × Putin referred to Xi as his "dear friend" and thanked him for bringing the world together and reviving the ancient Silk Road through the BRI project.

“Russia and China, like most countries of the world, share the desire for equal, mutually beneficial cooperation in order to achieve universal sustainable and long-term economic progress and social well-being, while respecting the diversity of civilisation and the right of each State to its own development model,” Putin said.

Biden-Xi meet

The two leaders earlier met on Tuesday (Oct 17) to kick off the BRI meeting.

Putin is amongst the representatives of 130 nations attending the forum, but he is all set to further strengthen his already strong partnership with Xi in the wake of new geopolitical challenges induced by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

As of now, both sides have refrained from sharing any details but it is expected that “special attention will be paid to international and regional issues,” according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Experts see this visit by Putin as more of a symbolic gesture and don’t expect any high-publicity deal. "Russia is aware that China doesn't want to sign any high publicity deals," Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center was quoted as saying by AFP.