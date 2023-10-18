British Museum plans to digitise entire collection, enhancing security after artefacts stolen

Responding to the recent thefts and security breaches, the British Museum on Wednesday (Oct 18) unveiled its plans to undertake a significant project to make its entire collection digitally accessible to the public, reported Reuters. This initiative is seen as a pivotal step in enhancing security and preventing future incidents like the theft of 2,000 artifacts that were reported missing or stolen in August.

The British Museum, a globally renowned institution, has been grappling with the consequences of these thefts, which exposed vulnerabilities within the museum's security protocols and ultimately led to the departure of its director. Former director Hartwig Fischer stepped down in August in light of this controversy surrounding stolen artifacts.

To address these shortcomings, the British Museum's interim director Mark Jones stated that the museum has already implemented security improvements and is "now confident that a theft of this kind can never happen again."

"But we cannot and must not assume that the security of the collection, in a wider sense, can be achieved simply by locking everything away. It is my belief that the single most important response to the thefts is to increase access," he added.

The proposed digitisation project is expected to take a period of five years. During this time, 2.4 million records will be uploaded or upgraded.

The British Museum's extensive collection, comprising a minimum of 8 million objects, will be made digitally accessible, ensuring that the public can explore its treasures.

Ongoing investigation

British Museum's Chair George Osborne is facing questions from the parliament's Culture, Media and Sport committee.

It is seeking insights into the circumstances that led to the thefts and the measures being taken to prevent their recurrence.

Moreover, the museum has taken internal actions, including the dismissal of a staff member involved in the incident.

As per media reports, in 2021, an art dealer brought to the attention of the British Museum about the stolen items. However, the British Museum responded saying that "all objects were accounted for."

