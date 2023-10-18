US: Joe Biden's West Asia trip dampened by Gaza hospital attack

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Joe Biden is in Tel Aviv but his efforts to bring down tensions in the escalating war between Israel and Hamas faced massive setbacks even before he departed for West Asia. Jordan called off the US president's planned Summit with Arab leaders after a deadly explosion at Gaza Hospital killed hundreds.

