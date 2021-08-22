Top 10 world news: Baby born on Afghan evacuation flight, Antibody test for 3 year olds, and more

Amid chaos triggered by Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, evacuees finally got a reason to smile when an Afghan mother delivered a baby girl aboard a US military evacuation flight, moments after touching down at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Saturday, said the US Air Force on its social media account. Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he does not want Afghanistan militants arriving under the guise of refugees. Meanwhile, Israel has now launched a Covid antibody test for children as young as three years old.

Click on headlines to read more

UK PM Boris Johnson convenes G7 to discuss Afghanistan crisis

'It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years,' Johnson tweeted.

Taliban blames US for ‘chaos’ at Kabul airport, says peace in rest of Afghan

For the past one week, Kabul airport has been witnessing desperate scenes with a large number of Afghan civilians and foreigners swamping the area in a desperate attempt to flee the country.

Israel launches antibody testing programme for 3 year old children

Israel has now launched an antibody test for children as young as three years old. The process has started at a time when the students are gearing up to return to schools for a new academic year.

US, Lithuania agree on ‘bilateral coordination action’ against China over Taiwan row

US secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke with Lithuania`s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Saturday, after China on August 10 threatened to withdraw its ambassador to Vilnius and asked the latter to recall their envoy from Beijing.

At least 20 died in a week during evacuation at Kabul airport: NATO official

On Saturday, the United States and Germany told their citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to Kabul airport, citing security risks.

Afghan woman gives birth to baby girl on US aircraft at Germany air base

When the aircraft was at its flight altitude, above 28,000 feet (8,534 meters), the mother began to have complications due to the lower air pressure in the plane, the US Air Force said.

Iran reports record Covid deaths as country lifts all restrictions

Iran’s health ministry has reported 36,419 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of Covid cases in the country to 4,677,114.

'I love him': Animal handler comes to rescue of alligator after it attacks her

The eight-foot alligator, known as Darth Gator — after the Star Wars theme — suddenly attacked its handler by clamping its jaws down on her hand.

US to dispatch 18 commercial aircraft to lift US citizens, ‘vulnerable’ Afghans from Kabul

The United States will be sending 18 commercial planes to expedite the evacuation process, President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

UK scientists look to half boosters to save vaccine for third world countries

Some members of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) are experimenting on what is being dubbed as "fractional doses".