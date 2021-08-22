Iran reports record Covid deaths as country lifts all restrictions

A little after the Iran government lifted all coronavirus-related restrictions, the country has reported record daily increase in Covid deaths.

Iran’s health ministry has reported 36,419 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of Covid cases in the country to 4,677,114. In addition to this, the country reported record number of Covid-related deaths.

Also read | Israel launches antibody testing programme for 3 year old children

Officials reported 684 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since the pandemic began in December 2019. The tally of the Covid deaths has increased to 102,038.

However, officials have also stressed that these figures cannot be considered to assess the reality of the Covid crisis in the count as many locals have not reported cases or even got checked for the virus.

This has come as a concern for the locals and authorities as the government has just now lifted all coronavirus-related restrictions. Iran was following a six-day closure of government buildings, bank and all non-essential businesses.

WATCH |

While all businesses and shops have now been allowed to re-open, officials have continued a ban on travelling by private cars between provinces till August 27.

However, the government lifted restrictions after the country’s President Ebrahim Raisi assured locals that his government will prioritise tackling Covid and accelerating vaccinations ahead of an economic revival.

"The government's first priority is controlling the coronavirus, improving the health situation and widespread vaccination," Raisi had said. "The economy and the livelihood situation is the second" priority, he added, noting that his lineup is meant to bring about "justice and progress".