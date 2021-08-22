Israel launches antibody testing programme for 3 year old children

From containing the spread of virus to vaccinating people, Israel has been a step ahead of majority of the other countries in handling the coronavirus pandemic. Carrying that achievement forward, Israel has now launched an antibody test for children as young as three years old.

The antibody testing system has been launched to collect information about the number of unvaccinated children who might have developed protection against coronavirus. The process has started at a time when the students are gearing up to return to schools for a new academic year.

Israel government has decided to call students back to school despite an increase in coronavirus cases in the country, caused by the Delta variant also dubbed as the ‘variant of concern’ by WHO.

The government is terming this as the "largest serological operation" and the officials are urging parents to bring their young children to the free test as soon as possible.

This test will be a free 15-minute test that will be conducted by a simple pin-prick process.

Once the test is completed for all school-going children, the children who will have sufficient antibodies will not be asked to quarantine if they are exposed to a Covid patient. This will help make sure that the school year and classroom routine is not disrupted for children.

Israel government has decided to reopen the schools as experts believe that online teaching has negatively affected the students and has caused "emotional and social damage".