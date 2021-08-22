UK PM Boris Johnson convenes G7 to discuss Afghanistan crisis

Amidst Afghanistan crisis, UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called an urgent meeting of the G7 representatives to discuss the threat that the Taliban takeover poses for Afghanistan and the rest of the world.

"I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan," Johnson tweeted. "It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years."

The UK currently chairs the G7 group which includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United State

His statement has come a little after the locals in the UK took to the streets to protest the Taliban’s establishment of new regime in Afghanistan.

Thousands gathered in London’s Hyde Park and marched down to Whitehall, past Downing Street around lunchtime.

These demonstrators carried and placards and chanted slogans to express their anger towards the Taliban as many believe that "Talib has not changed".

They demanded the Taliban to “stop killing Afghans" and "stop the oppression of Afghan women" as they waved the black, red and green national flag of Afghanistan.