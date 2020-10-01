Top 10 world news: Armenia-Azerbaijan clash, Navalny's allegations against Putin, and more

Amid Armenia, Azerbaijan clash, US, Russia & UK urge 'immediate' ceasefire in Karabakh as fighting continues

Amid the calls for peace, Armenian and Azerbaijani forces intensified shelling

Lebanon and Israel to hold UN-mediated talks on disputed borders

Lebanon has technically been at war with neighbouring Israel for decades, with tensions sporadically flaring in the border area in Lebanon's south, stronghold of the Shiite Muslim Hezbollah movement

After curbing COVID-19, China kicks off 'golden week' national holiday

The Golden Week holiday marks the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 and sees an astonishing annual movement of people trying to get home or take holidays

Trump backtracks on Proud Boys; Biden calls debate 'national embarrassment'

'Stand down, let law enforcement do their work,' Donald Trump later issued a message for Proud Boys

US passes bill requiring firms to disclose Xinjiang products

The bill follows a broader act approved a week earlier that aims to ban imports from Xinjiang, contending that abuses of the Uighur people are so widespread that all goods from the region should be considered made with slave labor





Brexit: EU takes legal action against UK over Internal Market Bill

The move comes as British and EU negotiators struggle to close the gap on state aid in parallel trade negotiations that have been overshadowed by the new controversy over the Internal Market Bill

'Putin is behind the crime': Alexei Navalny claims in interview

Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight and was later treated in a Germany hospital, where the doctors claimed that he was poisoned



Google to pay USD 1 billion to news publishers for their content

This has marked a major step that appears to pacify news publishers around the world who have fought Google for compensation for using their content

Pakistan High Court slams Nawaz Sharif for failing to appear before court

Pakistan has fast-tracked the process to bring back PML-N leader from London, where he had been staying since November 2019 on medical grounds

'Getting warmer': Trump acknowledges human role in climate change

Pressed repeatedly in Tuesday night's debate, Trump gave one of his fullest accountings yet of what scientists say is an escalating climate crisis threatening every aspect of life