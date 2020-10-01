Trump backtracks on Proud Boys; Biden calls debate 'national embarrassment'

On Wednesday, during the first national presidential debate, the US President Donald Trump not only missed an opportunity to condemn the white supremacist groups, but rather told them to "stand by".

This comment was immediately taken to the social media and while some criticised the President sending out message to the group, some — mainly from the group itself — rejoiced on being mentioned in the presidential debate and took it as a message from Trump.

Afetr the comments, the only African-American Republican in the US Senate, Senator Tim Scott, said, "White supremacy should be denounced at every turn. I think the president misspoke, and he needs to correct it," he said.

"If he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak," Scott added.

However, upon seeing the major backlash on social media and local media on this comment, Trump, later, backtracked on his statement and, once again pretending to not know who they are, said, "I don't know who Proud Boys are but whoever they are they have to stand down."

"Stand down, let law enforcement do their work," he said. "Whoever they are, stand down," he continued.

By the time Trump corrected his statement, his Democratic rival Joe Biden had already used to opportunity to gain an upper hand. "My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist group is: cease and desist," Biden said. "That's not who we are. This is not who we are as Americans."

After the debate, Biden started on a tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania — two important states in the election. While campaigning, he was repeatedly asked if he thought the 90-minute debate went well, considering there was constant interruption from Trump and name calling from Biden — such as clown, Putin's puppy and a direct put-down where Biden told Trump to shut up. To save his face from the blame of name-calling, Biden quickly shifted the blame to Trump and said, "The president of the United States conducted himself the way he did -- I think it was a national embarrassment."