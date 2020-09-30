US elections 2020: 'Shut up, man' — Biden accuses Trump of lying

The first Presidential Debate that took place in Ohio on September 29 was one of the few times that the country saw such a heated debate between the two candidates.

While the meidator tried to tell the US President Donald Trump to let his rival Joe Biden speak during his 'two minutes of uniterrupted' speech, Biden lost his edge and said, "WIll you shut up, man!"

Biden continued accusing Trump of lying to everyone, and only caring about himself, and nobody else.

"The fact is that everything he is saying so far is simply a lie. I'm not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he's a liar," Biden said.

Trump, predictably, denied these accusations claiming to have never lied to the people of the US.

The Dmeocratic opponent, while talking about how Trump has been lying to the nation, especially related to the novel coronavirus, called Trump to be 'not very smart'.

Trump slammed back at Biden by saying "There's nothing smart about you, Joe. Forty-seven years, you've done nothing."

When the frontrunner Biden was constantly being interrupted by Trump, Biden snapped and said, "It's hard to get a word in with this clown." This is probably the first time such a remark has been passed in the Presidential debate.