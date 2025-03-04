The emergency Arab League Summit took place in Cairo, where regional leaders gathered to address Gaza’s future and discuss a comprehensive reconstruction plan.

In other news, US President Donald Trump said that he would stop federal funding for any school or university that allows illegal protests.

Reportedly, Russian forces are persistently attempting to gain a foothold across the Dnipro River in Ukraine, sending troops on high-risk missions to secure territory ahead of potential peace talks.

Arab League Summit: Egypt’s Sisi says 'Trump can bring peace' as leaders meet to oppose his Gaza plan

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump is “capable of achieving peace” in the Middle East. His comments came at the Arab League summit in Cairo, where regional leaders gathered to address Gaza’s future.

‘Agitators will be...’: Trump to cut federal funding for US schools allowing illegal protests

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 4) warned American schools and universities, saying that he would stop federal funding for any school or university that allows illegal protests.

Putin ‘trying to tick a box’: Russia sends troops on ‘suicide missions’ to seize Ukrainian land ahead of talks

Russian forces are persistently attempting to gain a foothold across the Dnipro River in Ukraine, sending troops on high-risk missions to secure territory for potential peace talks, according to a report by The Guardian.

‘Deeply disrespectful’: UK MPs demand apology from JD Vance, accuse him of ‘erasing history’

US Vice President JD Vance took a jibe at the UK PM Keir Starmer, dismissing his ‘coalition of the willing’ to secure Ukraine, saying that a mineral deal giving the US an economic upside would be a more effective security guarantee.

‘He won’t give in’: Pope Francis battles pneumonia and resignation rumours amid hospitalisation

As Pope Francis battles double pneumonia in the hospital, rumours surrounding the 88-year-old pontiff's resignation have surfaced.

‘They will harm me’: US reporter who questioned Zelensky’s outfit claims getting ‘thousands of death threats’

Brian Glenn, a correspondent for the right-wing cable network Real America’s Voice, has said that he received “thousands of death threats” following his comments about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s choice of clothing during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Avocados, maple syrup to cars: How US tariffs will hurt Americans as trade war begins

As US President Donald Trump announced coming into effect of the tariffs he imposed against Mexico, Canada, and China, eventually it will be affecting the Americans too, as these nations also imposed retaliatory measures against the US.

Kidnapped, beaten, urinated on: Gruesome torture killing that forced Maharashtra minister to resign

A horrific incident took place last year in Maharashtra’s Beed district where the local sarpanch (village head) Santosh Deshmukh was brutally tortured and murdered, which has forced Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde to resign as minister on Tuesday (Mar 4).

Exclusive Interview | Sanya Malhotra on Mrs: 'I won't change anything about Richa....'

Amid all the love and outpouring of support for Sanya Malhotra’s film and the bold themes of patriarchy and sexism it tackles, ZEE5 film Mrs. has been at the top of trends and is possibly one of the most talked about movies of the past month.

Rohit Sharma fitness row: What is yo-yo test and did the Indian captain ever pass it? What we know

India captain Rohit Sharma has been in the spotlight as his side prepares for the Champions Trophy 2025 knockout stage. The stage is set for the Indian team as they take on Australia in the semis, but captain Rohit Shara has found himself in the middle of a political row over his fitness. It all started with Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed calling Rohit “fat for a sportsperson,” leading to a debate surrounding the fitness of the Indian captain.