Amid all the love and outpouring of support for Sanya Malhotra’s film and the bold themes of patriarchy and sexism it tackles, ZEE5 film Mrs. has been at the top of trends and is possibly one of the most talked about movies of the past month.

Sanya Malhotra in an email interaction exclusively spoke to WION about the impact of her film Mrs. and if there’s anything she’d like to change about her role. Sanya Malhotra plays a woman named Richa who marries into what she thinks is a good family only to feel stifled and pressured against the weight of the expectations of running a house, killing her own ambitions and desires.

Here are the excerpts of the chat:

Homemakers are often made to feel invisible

Q: Mrs has become a conversation starter. How do you feel about the story resonating with audiences globally?

A: It’s incredibly heartwarming to see Mrs. resonate with audiences across the world. Even though the story is deeply rooted in a household, its themes of sacrifice, identity, and unspoken resilience are universal. What makes it even more special is how this seemingly simple story is making people reflect on their own experiences. It shows that homemakers, no matter where they are, are often made to feel invisible, undervalued, and unappreciated despite the immense work they do.

The fact that people from different cultures connect with Richa’s journey shows that these emotions transcend borders, sparking conversations that are long overdue.

Sanya won't change anything about Richa

Q: Is there anything that you would change about Richa’s portrayal in Mrs.?

A: Honestly, Mrs. was crafted with such thoughtfulness and authenticity that I wouldn’t change anything about the portrayal. Every detail, from the nuances of Richa’s journey to the way her emotions were captured, felt real and impactful. If anything, I just hope the film sparks even more conversations about the silent efforts of homemakers and the value of their work.

The beauty of the film lies in its honesty, and I’m grateful to have been part of a story that feels so raw and relatable.

Q: What was the set of Mrs. like? Can you share something that makes you happy about the film’s set?

A: The set of Mrs. was filled with little moments that made the experience truly unforgettable. Every day, Arati (the director) and I had a small ritual—she would join me in my vanity for coffee and snacks, always surprising me with a thoughtful little gift. It was such a warm gesture that made each day feel extra special. Another highlight was the incredible food on set. Our chef prepared the most delicious meals, and I still find myself thinking about those flavours. These moments of connection and togetherness made the journey of Mrs. even more meaningful.

