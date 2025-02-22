Loved Mrs? Here Are Sanya Malhotra's Other Movies That You Can't-Miss

Wion Web Desk
Feb 22, 2025, 07:51 PM
Photo Credit : WION Web Team

Sanya Malhotra has carved her niche with her prolific performances. Nowadays, she is garnering rave reviews for her performance in thought-provoking movies.

If you have loved Sanya's performance in Mrs, here are her five must-watch movies that you can't miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram

Photograph

Directed by Ritesh Batra, this film showcases Sanya in a completely different avatar Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie tells the story of a street photographer Rafi (Nawazuddin) who tries to convince Miloni (Sanya), a reserved girl, to pose as his fiancee.

Pagglait

A career-defining performance by Sanya. The movie tells the story of a young widow and her struggles as she tries to find her way.

Photo Credit : X

Kathal

This satirical drama is funny and gripping story of a young inspecter Mahima Basor played by Sanya Malhotra, who has been given a case of finding robbers, who stole two jackfruits from a local political leader's home.

Meenakshi Sundereshwar

Set in a south-Indian town, this Hindi romantic drama revolves around newlyweds - Sanya and Abhimanyu Dassani, who are forced to live apart as their husband gets a good job in the city.

Pataakha

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie is based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story Do Behnein. The movie stars debutante Radhika Madan.

Photo Credit : x