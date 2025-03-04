As Pope Francis battles double pneumonia in the hospital, rumours surrounding the 88-year-old pontiff's resignation have surfaced.

Some newspapers have even published articles about what to expect during the papal funeral. Few senior Catholic cardinals have also openly discussed the possibility of Francis resigning, following his predecessor Benedict XVI.

Although Francis had a setback on Monday (Mar 3) when he had two bouts of acute respiratory failure, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday (Mar 4) that the pope stabilised and no longer needed ventilator support.

‘Always been a fighter’

Elisabetta Pique, a personal friend and biographer of Francis, said that the pontiff doesn’t have any plans to step down. “He’s always been a fighter,” she said.

“He doesn’t give in under pressure,” said Pique, Vatican correspondent for the Buenos Aires-based La Nacion newspaper. “The more pressure they put on him, the more likely he won't give in.”

Speculation about the pope’s resignation started soon after he was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after complaining of breathing difficulties.

Italian Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, a retired prelate not known as close to the pope, during a radio interview on February 20, suggested that Francis might renounce the papacy.

French Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, who is a possible successor to Francis, said, “Everything is possible” when asked whether there is a possibility that the pontiff would resign at a Vatican press conference.

Pope’s past health issues

Pope Francis has suffered numerous health issues in recent years and underwent major surgeries in 2021 and 2023. He had a hernia operation in 2023. But the Vatican warned for the first time that his condition was critical.

In 2021, when he underwent colon surgery, he joked that "they were preparing the conclave", the meeting of cardinals to elect a new pope following a death or resignation.

Francis has been head of the Catholic Church since 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

Doctors have not confirmed when he will be released from the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)