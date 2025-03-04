Pope Francis suffered two new breathing attacks on Monday, requiring two separate bronchoscopies, the Vatican said, as the 88-year-old pontiff struggles to recover from pneumonia.



The setback came after Pope, who has been in hospital with pneumonia for more than two weeks, returned to being in a “stable” condition during the weekend following a breathing crisis on Friday.

Francis has been in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since February 14, and has not been seen in public since. He was admitted with a severe respiratory infection that triggered other complications.



“Today, the Holy Father experienced two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus,” said the latest detailed medical update.

The pope, it said, also suffered a bronchospasm, akin to an asthma attack, which required doctors to perform two bronchoscopies, or procedures to evaluate his air passages.



To help with breathing, the pope had to use “non-invasive, mechanical ventilation”, said the statement. It said the pope’s prognosis remained “guarded”, which means he is not out of danger.



Monday’s news of more breathing difficulties for the pontiff came after relatively upbeat statements during the weekend and after another constriction of his respiratory airways reported on Friday.

Francis has experienced several bouts of ill health over the last two years and is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

