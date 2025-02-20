Pope Francis' funeral is reportedly being rehearsed after the 88-year-old warned that he may not survive pneumonia.

The Swiss Guard, responsible for the Pope's security, has been rehearsing funeral protocols and is under a strict curfew as they prepare for the possibility of the pontiff's passing, according to Swiss newspaper Blick.

This comes after the pontiff was recently rushed to Rome's Gemelli hospital due to significant chest pain, after resisting calls to leave the Vatican for several days.

The Vatican, on Tuesday (Feb 18), confirmed that the Pope was diagnosed with pneumonia. Additionally, the Vatican stated that the Pope's respiratory infection is complicated by asthmatic bronchitis, which requires cortisone antibiotic treatment.

In a statement, the Vatican said the "laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father's clinical condition continue to present a complex picture" as a "polymicrobial infection" which has come on top of "bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis.

"The follow-up chest CT scan which the Holy Father underwent this afternoon... demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy," it said.

"Nevertheless, Pope Francis is in good spirits," said the Vatican, adding that Francis spent his fifth day in the hospital alternating rest with prayer and reading texts.

"He gives thanks for the closeness he feels at this time and asks, with a grateful heart, that we continue to pray for him", it added.

Francis has had influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years.

Talking about the Pope's condition, Italian Cardinal Angelo Comastri told broadcaster Rai, "Francis is very calm. His helm is in the hands of the Lord."

No, according to a report by Politico, two people close to the pontiff have claimed Francis told them that he "might not make it this time".

Meloni visits Pope Francis

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on Wednesday (Feb 19), visited the pontiff for 20 minutes in the hospital and said that he was "alert and responsive" and full of good humour.

"We joked around as always. He has not lost his proverbial sense of humour," she said in a statement issued by her office.

Meloni is the first confirmed external visitor to meet with Pope Francis since his hospitalization on Friday at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. The Pope is being treated in a special suite on the hospital's 10th floor, which is reserved for popes. Until now, only the Pope's secretaries and medical team had access to him during his hospital stay.

(With inputs from agencies)