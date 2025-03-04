US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 4) warned American schools and universities, saying that he would stop federal funding for any school or university that allows illegal protests.

Advertisment

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that whoever doesn't follow it will be imprisoned or permanently sent back to the native country .

He added that the American students will be permanently expelled or arrested, depending on the crime.

Also read: US President Donald Trump considering sanction relief for Russia: Report

Advertisment

"All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested," he posted.

"NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he stressed.

Advertisment

Also read: How China is targeting US agriculture with retaliatory tariffs as Trump begins trade war

Earlier also, Trump has made it clear in the past that protests against him are not appreciated, despite he and his party's insistence on the importance of free speech in the US.

In the past, he threatened to cut government funds to US colleges, schools, and universities over teachings on gender and race if they allow transgender athletes to compete on girls' sports teams, or if they insist on Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Also read: Putin ‘trying to tick a box’: Russia sends troops on ‘suicide missions’ to seize Ukrainian land ahead of talks

Since Trump became the US President, he has repeatedly warned to turn the US education system upside down. Moreover, he has also threatened to defund the entire Department of Education and return all control over the curriculum to individual states.

Also read: Trump hopes Linda McMahon 'puts herself out of job' by shutting down education department

(With inputs from agencies)