India captain Rohit Sharma has been in the spotlight as his side prepares for the Champions Trophy 2025 knockout stage. The stage is set for the Indian team as they take on Australia in the semis, but captain Rohit Shara has found himself in the middle of a political row over his fitness. It all started with Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed calling Rohit “fat for a sportsperson,” leading to a debate surrounding the fitness of the Indian captain.

However, Rohit has been defended by multiple former players while Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya criticised Mohamed for her remarks. So the big question is, is Rohit fit and has he proven his fitness despite the criticism? Here’s what we know.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has implemented a yo-yo test to check the fitness of the players before a series or a tournament starts. While all the results are not made public, one of Rohit’s recent yo-yo tests was taken in the build-up to the ODI World Cup in 2023. He scored 18.6, which is good enough to earn a fitness NOC in a squad.

What is a yo-yo test?

The Yo-Yo Test involves running over a distance of 20m at different speeds. The players need to cover a distance of 2 km during the test. The fast bowlers are required to cover the distance in 8 minutes and 15 seconds while other players need to cover the distance in 8 minutes and 30 seconds.

During the test, two cones are kept at 20 metres apart and players need to run from cone A to Cone B and then return back. The players start with a beep and have to reach Cone B before the second beep and then return to Cone A before the third beep.

Who introduced the yo-yo test?

The yo-yo test was introduced by Danish Soccer physiologist Dr Jens Bangsbo in the 1990s.

When did Indian cricket team adopt yo-yo test?

Indian cricket team adopted the yo-yo test in 2017, ahead of India’s tour of Sri Lanka. It was brought by former India strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu.