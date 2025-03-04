US Vice President JD Vance took a jibe at the UK PM Keir Starmer, dismissing his ‘coalition of the willing’ to secure Ukraine, saying that a mineral deal giving the US an economic upside would be a more effective security guarantee.

During an interview with Fox News on Monday (Mar 3), Vance said, “If you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine. That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

“The security guarantee and also the economic guarantee for Ukraine is to rebuild the country and ensure that America has a long-term interest,” he added.

Vance’s remarks ignite fury among UK lawmakers

British Liberal Democrat politician and MP Helen Maguire accused the US vice president of “erasing from history” the hundreds of British troops who fought and lost their lives alongside American soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Six of my own regiment, the Royal Military Police, didn’t return home from Iraq,” she wrote on X. “This is a sinister attempt to deny that reality. Vance has demeaned his office.”

Maguire, who is a former captain in the Royal Military Police who served in Iraq, added that the UK's ambassador, Lord Peter Mandelson, should demand an apology from Vance, according to Sky News.

Tory MP and shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge took to X, calling Vance’s remarks “deeply disrespectful”.

He noted that NATO’s Article 5 has only been invoked once by the US after 9/11. The article states that if a member country is attacked, all other members will come to its aid.

NATO Article 5 has been invoked once - on 12/9/01 by 🇺🇸, after 9/11.



NATO Article 5 has been invoked once - on 12/9/01 by 🇺🇸, after 9/11.

🇬🇧 &🇫🇷 came to their aid deploying 1,000s of personnel to Afghanistan, including my own brother & numerous parliamentary colleagues, past & present. It's deeply disrespectful to ignore such service & sacrifice.

“Britain and France came to their aid, deploying [thousands] of personnel to Afghanistan, including my own brother and numerous parliamentary colleagues, past and present,” he added.

“It’s deeply disrespectful to ignore such service & sacrifice.”

