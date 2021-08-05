Top 10 world news: Another medal for India at Olympics, 200 million Covid cases, and more

Ravi Dahiya took on ROC's Zavur Uguev in the men's 57kg free-form class. The Indian who has shown predominance over his adversaries so far faced the second seed of the competition. In news of Tokyo 2020, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, the 24-year-old Olympic athlete from Belarus, flew to Poland as the country granted her a humanitarian visa after the Belarus government allegedly tried to abduct her. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, The Ganesh temple was ransacked by a mob in broad daylight, with no intervention from the local authorities. The entire incident was telecasted live on Facebook, with sacred idols of Hindu Gods being smashed in a chilling reminder of atrocities common on minorities in Pakistan. All around the world, the number of COVID-19 infections recorded worldwide passed 200 million on Thursday.

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins Olympics silver after losing in finals

The ROC wrestler was slightly better compared to Ravi Dahiya. Ravi made an honest effort to retaliate into the challenge yet Zavur found splendid effort between attack and defense and took away the challenge from the Indian.

Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised again; India summons top Pak diplomat

India has summoned Pakistan's Top diplomat — Pakistani chargé d'affaires (C’dA) in Delhi — and lodged a strong protest over the issue of the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan.

'Happy to be in safety,' says Belarus Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

The Belarus Olympic athlete, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, has finally broken the silence and said she is "happy to be in safety" in Poland now.

After Germany & Israel, France announces booster shots despite WHO's warning

A little after Germany’s announcement and despite WHO’s warning, President Emmanuel Macron said France will be offering the third 'booster' shot of coronavirus vaccine to elderly and vulnerable people from September.

Olympics hockey bronze is answer to those who laughed at us, says Sreejesh

After India's hockey team won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics beating Germany 5-4 in a nail-biting match, WION spoke to the captain Manpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, along with the team's coach Graham Reid.

Oil industry spent millions to control the climate change conversation

More recent commercials from the oil industry utilise subtler messaging to hinder action on global warming than blatant denial, such as presenting natural gas as a green fuel source and claiming that decarbonization will make energy costly.

Pesticides harmful for bees, says a recent study

As per a recent analysis of 90 studies, agricultural pesticides which are sold to farmers 'ready mixed' into cocktails can kill twice as many bees.

Picture of Upanishad Mantras engraved on library wall in Poland goes viral

On social media platforms, a photograph of Upanishad words inscribed on the wall of a library in Poland has gone viral.

China pledges two billion vaccine doses to world, says Xi

China will "strive to provide" two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world this year and donate $100 million to the international vaccine distribution system known as Covax, President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

COVID-19 cases top 200 million worldwide as Delta variant poses threat

Authorities in Australia's Melbourne announced another lockdown as Sydney continued to witness a surge in coronavirus coronavirus cases.