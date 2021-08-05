Picture of Upanishad Mantras engraved on library wall in Poland goes viral

On social media platforms, a photograph of Upanishad words inscribed on the wall of a library in Poland has gone viral.

On the wall of the University of Warsaw, Library is written late Vedic Sanskrit writings of Hindu philosophy.

The Indian Embassy in Poland shared the photo on Twitter with the comment "What a lovely sight!!"

"This is a wall of Warsaw University's library with Upanishads engraved on it. Upanishads are late Vedic Sanskrit texts of Hindu philosophy which form the foundations of Hinduism," The Indian Embassy tweeted.

The photograph of Warsaw University's library has gone popular on social media, making Indian internet users proud.



The Upanishads are Hindu philosophical books written in late Vedic Sanskrit that constitute the basis of Hinduism.

They are the most recent section of the Vedas, Hinduism's oldest scriptures, and they deal with meditation, philosophy, and ontological knowledge.

