Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya secures silver medal after losing the final

Ravi Dahiya took on ROC's Zavur Uguev in the men's 57kg free-form class. The Indian who has shown predominance over his adversaries so far faced the second seed of the competition.

Ravi Dahiya had charged to the final in a stupendous style. Trailing the bout for a longer part of the contest, the Indian had made a bunny appear out of nowhere and won by fall.

Zavur Uguev has won two world championships: one in 2018, and the other in 2019. The wrestler has been in great form since last year.

ALSO READ: Olympics: 'Remember the names' - Heroes of Indian hockey who created history in Tokyo

Uguev took the first point and the second point as well. Ravi Dahiya was forced out of the wrestling zone and lost a point.

Ravi Dahiya levelled the score 2-2, but the ROC's grappler was quick to restore his lead.

The first round of the bout ended Zavur Uguev 4-2 Ravi Dahiya.

The Indian lost another point. He managed to defend a takedown.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2020: India end 41-year medal wait in men's hockey as they win bronze

The wrestler from ROC was lightning quick on his feet and got behind the Indian.

Ravi managed to get only 4 points and the wrestler from ROC won the bout 7-4.

The ROC wrestler was slightly better compared to Ravi Dahiya. Ravi made an honest effort to retaliate into the challenge yet Zavur found splendid effort between attack and defense and took away the challenge from the Indian.

In 2012, Sushil Kumar figured out how to break through to the final however failed to get the gold. History, it appears, has rehashed the same thing as Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins the Silver medal.

However, credit goes to Ravi Dahiya. He showed some incredible wrestling moves to storm through the rounds. The Indian has won the fifth medal for his nation (overall) and that in itself is something to appreciate.