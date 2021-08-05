Tokyo Olympics 2020: India end 41-year medal wait in men's hockey as they win bronze

Indian men's hockey team staged a stunning comeback against Germany to win a medal for India for the first time since 1980. The Men in Blue were quick to concede the first goal after Germany's Timur Oruz scored in the opening 2 minutes.

But, India's Simranjeet scored a stunning equaliser in the second quarter. However, defensive errors helped Germany to score two more goals and taking the scoreline to 3-1. But, the goals triggered the Indian team to change their game from defence to offence, and with help of penalty corners, Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh found the back of the net.

In the third quarter, India was too good for the Germans as Rupinder Pal Singh scored from a penalty stroke and Gurjant's perfect assist helped Simranjeet score the fifth goal for India in the match. India were up by 5-3 by the end of the third quarter.

Germans looked in control in the first half of the fourth quarter as they scored their fourth goal. But the Indian men held their nerves to win a medal and end a 41-year wait.