Tokyo Olympics 2020, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev finals bout?

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has assured a medal for India after booking a berth in the finals. 1.3 billion people have their hopes pinned on Dahiya to win their first gold in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Kumar will take on Russian Olympic Committee's Zavur Uguev in the finals of the Men’s freestyle 57 kg category. He will become the fifth Indian wrestler after KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar and Sakshi Malik to win an Olympic medal. Ravi Kumar made a stunning comeback after pinning down Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semifinals with less than a minute left. Kumar was down by 2-9, however, he bounced back and did not concede even a single point post that and then pinned him down in the dying moments to assure a medal for India.

Here's all you need to know about Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev, finals of Men’s freestyle 57 kg at Tokyo Olympics:

What time is the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?

The bout is scheduled for 4:20 PM IST on Thursday, August 5. The match will be played on mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bouts can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that Indians can also watch it on the DD National channel.

How can I stream the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?

The Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout can be live-streamed through the Sony LIV app.