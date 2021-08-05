After Germany and Israel, France announces plans for booster shots despite WHO's warning

A little after Germany’s announcement and despite WHO’s warning, President Emmanuel Macron said France will be offering the third 'booster' shot of coronavirus vaccine to elderly and vulnerable people from September.

Some other European countries are still mulling over a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

Also read | Halt the boosters: WHO says it is 'unacceptable' that some countries are using most of vaccine's global supply

In a series of explanatory videos, Macron announced his government has decided to provide a booster shot to the elderly and people with existing medical conditions and weak immunity.

"Yes, we will probably need a third dose, not for everyone straight away but at any rate for the elderly and the most vulnerable," Macron said.

His announcement has come almost a month after Macron said the government is planning to start a booster campaign for people over 80 or with serious health conditions. The campaign is supposed to target people who have already had the first dose of their Covid vaccine.

Also read | Less than 1% fully vaccinated may get a ‘breakthrough’ Covid infection: Report

As of now, the booster shot is available only for people with existing medical conditions and weak immunity.

Macron made the announcement a few hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to halt booster shots till the end of September at least.

WHO has asked governments to make sure the third shot is started only after other countries, especially the third-world nations, are able to procure enough doses to vaccinate the majority of the population at least with one dose.

Germany and Israel have also announced their plans to start a booster shot campaign from September.