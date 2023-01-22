Top 10 world news: 10 dead in Lunar New Year shooting near Los Angeles, suspect at large, and more

At least 10 people were killed and 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting in a predominantly Asian city in southern California, police said on Sunday (January 22), with the suspect still at large. In Syria's northern city of Aleppo, a building collapsed on Sunday killing 16 people, including children. According to the state media, search and rescue efforts were ongoing. And in a major-shake up Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday removed a top minister Aryeh Deri from his cabinet after the Supreme Court gave a ruling against the appointment recently. The court decided that Deri could not serve as a cabinet minister because of a conviction last year over tax offences.

At least 10 people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance club amid Lunar New Year celebrations attended by thousands of people in Monterey Park city in California, late Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

At least 16 people, including children, lost their lives after a building collapsed in Syria's northern city of Aleppo early on Sunday (January 22), the state news agency SANA quoting an interior ministry statement. The report mentioned that the five-story building, housing about 30 people, collapsed overnight in the Sheikh Maksoud neighbourhood.

In a major shake-up, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday removed a top minister Aryeh Deri who is also the leader of coalition partner from his nascent cabinet after the Supreme Court gave the ruling against the appointment recently.





Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday (January 22) hit out at Germany's decision not to supply the Leopard 2 tanks to war-hit Ukraine by saying that Berlin's attitude is unacceptable. "Germany's attitude is unacceptable. It has been almost a year since the war began, innocent people are dying every day," Morawiecki told the PAP agency.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (January 22) said that France and Germany should be "pioneers" in the process of developing Europe. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met French counterpart in Paris on Sunday to mark 60 years of postwar cooperation between both nations—the signing of Elysee Treaty.

Nearly, 1,000 people had been charged in the Capitol Hill riot with federal crimes, with about half of them pleading guilty to riot-related charges and more than three dozen convicted at trial.

US media outlets, from the Washington Post to CNN, have been facing tough days, as massive layoffs were announced by various outlets amid increasing fears of economic depression. Vox Media, owner of websites like The Verge and Vox along with the famous New York Magazine as well as its online platform, on Friday announced that they will be laying off seven per cent of its staff.

Russian mercenary group Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin wrote a short letter to the White House on Saturday (January 21) asking what crime his group is accused of after the United States imposed new sanctions on the group and declared it a transnational criminal organisation.

Following India’s dominant eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur, player-of-the-match Mohammed Shami was seen have a discussion with India’s newest pace sensation Umran Malik on Bcci.tv. During the match, it was Shami who provided India with early breakthroughs and returned with figures of 3-18 in six overs.

