Mass shooting in California leaves multiple fatalities, many injured

Multiple casualties were reported in California, Los Angeles, after a gun attack during Chinese New Year celebrations.

The incident took place on Saturday 10 pm. (0600 GMT) in Monterey Park, Los Angeles Times newspaper said. Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

Video on social media showed police and fire units swarming an area on Garvey Avenue. The injured have been taken to hospital, while it is unclear whether a suspect was in custody.

According to witnesses, a man with a machine gun had arrived in the area and started shooting randomly. At one time, when the ammunition ran out, the shooter went on to pick up the next round.

According to reports, the shooting took place at a dancing club in the area, the newspaper reported.