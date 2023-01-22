'Attitude unacceptable': Poland hits out at Germany's decision not to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday (January 22) hit out at Germany's decision not to supply the Leopard 2 tanks to war-hit Ukraine by saying that Berlin's attitude is unacceptable. "Germany's attitude is unacceptable. It has been almost a year since the war began, innocent people are dying every day," Morawiecki told the PAP agency, a report by news agency AFP said. He said that Russian bombs were wreaking havoc in Ukrainian cities, adding civilians were being attacked and women and children were being murdered.

Germany is the producer of these tanks and has been reluctant to supply them to Ukraine or allow other countries to do so. Earlier, the Polish government had announced that it was ready to supply 14 tanks to Ukraine and said it was discussing the matter with around 15 countries. On Sunday, Prime Minister Morawiecki said that he was waiting for a clear signal from Berlin whether countries who have Leopards could transfer them to Kyiv. He further pointed out that if Berlin refuses, "we will set up a 'small coalition' of countries ready to donate some of their modern equipment, their modern tanks," the report added.

On Friday, a meeting of some 50 Ukrainian allies led by the United States was held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany during which the supply of the Leopard tanks to Ukraine was one of the dominating issues. The countries agreed to provide billions of dollars worth of military hardware, including ample armoured vehicles and munitions needed to push back the Russian military. However, German defence minister Boris Pistorius, who was a part of the meeting, said "we still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be when it comes to the Leopard tank." On Saturday, the foreign ministers of the three Baltic states urged Berlin to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now.

A report by news agency Reuters early Sunday quoting German sources said that German-made tanks would be allowed to be sent to Ukraine if the United States agrees to send its own tanks. However, US officials earlier said that the Joe Biden administration was not poised to send its own tanks including the M1 Abrams.

Meanwhile, German defence minister Pistorius announced that he will visit Ukraine soon, "probably even within the next four weeks." In an interview with Bild am Sonntag published Sunday, Pistorious, when asked about the supply of tanks said, his government was in very close dialogue with our international partners, first and foremost with the US.



(With inputs from agencies)

