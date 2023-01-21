Ukraine war: Allies offer more weapons to Kyiv, but no decision on tanks yet

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues, Kyiv's western allies dampened its hopes for a rapid shipment of battle tanks to boost its firepower. A meeting of some 50 Ukrainian allies led by the United States on Friday (January 20) came through billions of dollars worth of military hardware, including ample armoured vehicles and munitions needed to push back the Russian military. One of the main issues which dominated the meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany was whether the German government would agree to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or permit other countries that have them to do so, news agency Reuters reported.

After the meeting, the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that while time was of the essence for Ukraine to take the fight to Russia's forces in spring, "Ukraine was well-equipped even without the Leopards." "Ukraine is not dependent on a single platform," Austin added. The secretary of defence also defended Germany against criticism that it was doing enough to help Ukraine, emphasising that Berlin was a reliable ally.

Regarding the supply of Leopard 2 tanks, German defence minister Boris Pistorious said on Friday that his government still could not say what the decision will be and when it would be taken. Poland and Finland indicated they would be willing to send these tanks to Ukraine, but needed approval from Germany to do so, a report by the news agency AFP on Saturday said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's defence minister Oleskii Reznikov said, "We had a frank discussion on Leopards 2. To be continued."

On Friday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was no alternative but for the West to give his country heavy tanks. "Yes, we will still have to fight for the supply of modern tanks, but every day we make it more obvious that there is no alternative, that a decision about tanks must be made," Zelensky said. However, he thanked the countries that already promised to deliver weapons.

Ukraine carries out military exercise in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone

On Friday, the Ukrainian military carried out drills in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone near the Belarus border involving tanks and western-provided tactical vehicles. Commander of Ukraine's joint forces Serhiy Nayev told Reuters that there was no immediate danger of invasion from Belarus, adding this time was being used to increase fighting capacity and strengthen defence. “As of now, there is no immediate danger of land action from the territory of Belarus, of the joint army that is stationed there, the danger level is low. But we are using this time to increase our fighting capacity, to strengthen our defence,” Nayev said.

Red cross says it needs more access to POW on both sides of conflict

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), whose President Mirjana Spoljaric visited Moscow, said on Friday that it urgently needs more access to prisoners of war (POW) on both sides (Russia and Ukraine) in the conflict. In a statement, the ICRC said that Spoljaric's priority was that prisoners of war were treated humanely and receive regular visits from the organisation. "It is time to see meaningful progress. Lives are at stake, and people on both sides of the international armed conflict are desperate for news of their loved ones," the statement added.

