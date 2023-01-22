US media faces massive layoffs amid fears of economic depression

US media outlets, from the Washington Post to CNN, have been facing tough days, as massive layoffs were announced by various outlets amid increasing fears of economic depression.

Vox Media, owner of websites like The Verge and Vox along with the famous New York Magazine as well as its online platforms on Friday announced that they will be laying off seven per cent of its staff. The announcement follows news of similar layoffs at NBC, CNN, Buzzfeed, MSNBC and other outlets.

The staff received a memo on Friday in which Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff announced "the difficult decision to eliminate roughly seven per cent of our staff roles across departments due to the challenging economic environment impacting our business and industry”.

The memo stated that in the next 15 minutes, the company will notify the employees who have been affected by the layoffs, which means 130 out of 1,900 staff members of the group will be fired, as per the AFP's report.

Award-winning journalist Meghan McCarron, who has been working for more than nine years at Eater, which is Vox Media's food website, on Friday tweeted that she was also being laid off while she is 37 weeks pregnant.

"My partner and I are so excited to become parents," posted McCarron. "I can’t really process the amount of uncertainty we’re now facing," she stated.

A spokesperson of Vox said that "competitive severance packages" are being offered by the employees which include extra severance pay for the employees with "a near-term upcoming parental leave planned."

WATCH | Gravitas: The impact of Silicon Valley layoffs on Indian Techies

Journalists who are being fired from other media outlets also took to Twitter to express their dismay, anger or even gratitude to their office colleagues, as they started the hunt for a new job.

"I’ll be figuring out my next move. I’m a data reporter but I also write and produce," Emily Siegel, who was fired after working for five years as NBC's investigative reporter, tweeted. "I’d love to keep doing this work. My (direct messages) are open,” she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.