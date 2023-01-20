Google cuts 12,000 jobs, 6% of global workforce

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. said on Friday it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6 per cent of its global workforce. Alphabet became the latest tech giant from Silicon Valley to shrink its workforce after years of business growth and consequent hirings.

The job cuts announced on Friday will affect jobs worldwide and across the entire company.

Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told employees in an email on Friday that he takes the "full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

With a downcast Friday for many Googlers (as Google employees were informally known) this weekend, the leading search engine and advertising giant joined a host of tech giants who have scaled back their workforce in recent months. The company is dealing with a slowdown in digital advertising and its cloud-computing division, Bloomberg reported.

ALSO WATCH | Gravitas: The impact of Silicon Valley layoffs on Indian Techies

"These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities," Pichai wrote in the email.

In October, Alphabet reported earnings and revenue that missed most forecasts. Profit declined 27 per cent to $13.9 billion compared to last year.

According to the human-resources consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., the most job cuts in 2022 were in the tech sector — 97,171 for the year, up 649 per cent compared to the previous year.

Pichai said Alphabet would be paying affected employees 16 weeks of severance and six months worth of health benefits in the US, with other regions receiving packages based on local laws and practices.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE