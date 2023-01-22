Akshay Kumar begins filming for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have finally started filming for their upcoming action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', backed by Pooja Entertainment. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

The film's cast and producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani announced the commencement of the shoot on Instagram.

"A film I’ve been most eager to start #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan! Adding to the adrenaline rush is my Chote @tigerjackieshroff. Hey Chote, you better remember during the shoot that you were born the year I started my career," Akshay Kumar wrote.

Meanwhile, Shroff wrote, "Bade, I may have been born the same year you were launched, but I am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me! And the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today."

Producer Vashu Bhagnani, in a post, said that he is elated to return with his 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' franchise after 25 years.

"After 25 years, we gear up to return with our most successful franchise 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan'! It was special then and it is even more special now with two exceptional SuperStars leading the title @akshaykumar and @tigerjackieshroff and now with @therealprithvi also on board Directed by @aliabbaszafar together we will recreate a brand new Avataar of BMCM! Need ur blessings and good wishes as we begin to Shoot," Bhagnani wrote.

Jackky Bhagnani also shared a few photos on Instagram and wrote, "After months of toiling, dreaming and strategizing, we are ready to begin this massive ambitious journey. Truly humbled and honoured to stand alongside my ‘Bade’ and ‘Chhote’ without their nod my dream to achieve this wouldn’t have come true. @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff I’m overwhelmed and it’s a moment of immense pride and joy for us at Pooja Entertainment."

He added, "Love, adore and respect these two and I can’t wait for the audiences to see what we have in store. Wouldn’t have been possible without our captain @aliabbaszafar! He is ready to now bestow his magic on ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’, our biggest and most ambitious project! So thankful to my Dad @vashubhagnani for believing in and backing us and to my entire team and everybody associated with this film. Can’t wait to roll on this one."

The original 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. The film was released in 1998. David Dhawan helmed the comedy-drama.

The film is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

