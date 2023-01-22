Mohammed Shami advices young Umran Malik, says 'you do this..' and then you will rule the world

Following India’s dominant eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur, player-of-the-match Mohammed Shami was seen have a discussion with India’s newest pace sensation Umran Malik on Bcci.tv. During the match, it was Shami who provided India with early breakthroughs and returned with figures of 3-18 in six overs. Being a senior member of the pace attack, Shami shared some words of wisdom with Malik and even had a small piece of advice for him – claiming that if he gets there, Malik would all but rule the world.

In his short international career so far, Malik made headlines for his pace - that crossed 150 kmph on regular intervals but he lacked accuracy. Putting forward a suggestion regarding the same, Shami - who himself is regarded as one of India’s best seam bowler, asked Umran to work on his line and length and if he manages to get this right, Shami says Umran will rule the world.

"There's only one piece of advice I want to give. I don't think it's easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world. "You have a lot of power, future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well," Shami told Umran during a chat on Bcci.tv.

Umran then asked Shami about his mantra of remaining so calm on the field, to which Shami said if a bowler remains calm and trust his skills, chances of right execution of plans are higher.

"But, when you keep your cool and keep trusting your skills, you have better opportunity to execute your plans. When you are doing well, then the importance of focusing is more. Keep your smile on, it's white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit. But keep believing in your skill and keep an eye on the pitch and bowl accordingly," Shami added.