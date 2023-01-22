France and Germany must become ‘pioneers’ to relaunch Europe, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (January 22) said that France and Germany should be "pioneers" in the process of developing Europe. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met French counterpart in Paris on Sunday to mark 60 years of postwar cooperation between both nations—the signing of Elysee Treaty. To pay tribute to the historic treaty, top French and German officials met in Paris.

In his speech, Macron said that Germany and France must "become pioneers to relaunch Europe" because they have cleared the path to reconciliation.

As quoted by news agencies, Macron stressed the need to "build a new energy model" and encourage "innovation and the technologies of tomorrow". He also talked about ensuring that the European Union remains "a geopolitical power in its own right, in defence, space and diplomacy".

Meanwhile, Olaf said that the cooperation between France and Germany was key to Europe's future. He said, "The future, like the past, rests on cooperation between both our countries as the driving force of a united Europe."

Scholz on the current Ukraine situation

The German chancellor said that France and Germany will support Ukraine for "as long as necessary" in its fight against Russia.

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, the West is rushing to send military and humanitarian assistance to its close ally, Ukraine.

During his speech at Sorbonne University, Scholz said, "We will continue to provide Ukraine with all the support its needs for as long as necessary." He added, "Together, as Europeans, to defend our European peace project."

