Syria: At least 13 killed, including children, after building collapses in Aleppo

At least 13 people, including children, lost their lives after a building collapsed in Syria's northern city of Aleppo early on Sunday (January 22), the state news agency SANA quoting an interior ministry statement. The death toll is likely to rise.

The report mentioned that the five-story building, housing about 30 people, collapsed overnight in the Sheikh Maksoud neighbourhood.

As per the state media, search and rescue efforts were ongoing. The building was apparently under the control of the US-backed group YPG.

Reports have mentioned that water leakages had weakened the structure's foundation and were the reason apparently for the tragic collapse. However, there's no official statement regarding the reason.

Photos from the site showed dozens of firefighters and other emergency services present there. Residents were also helping the rescuers to search through the rubble for any survivors.

The news agency The Associated Press reported that those who received injuries were rushed to the hospitals and many were seen mourning at the entrance of a nearby hospital as the bodies arrived in ambulances and on the back of trucks.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE